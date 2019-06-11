Sleeping with a light on could lead to weight gain in women, study says

Women, beware! Sleeping with the TV going or a light on in your bedroom could make you gain some weight.Researchers with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences looked at women who slept with a television on or a nightlight in the room.They found those women had a 17 percent chance of gaining 11 pounds over a five-year period. They also had a 33 percent chance of becoming obese.The study involved analyzing data from nearly 44,000 women in the United States between the ages of 35 and 74.The data included information on each woman's sleeping habits--such as whether or not they sleep with the television on or a small nightlight, and her body mass index, or BMI.Scientists admit the study has limits and say more research is needed to determine if sleeping with the lights on actually causes weight gain.