HEALTH & FITNESS

Study says airport TSA bins have more germs than toilets

EMBED </>More Videos

Bins are the germiest place in an airport

VANTAA, Finland --
You may be surprised to know that the most germ-covered item in an airport is something we're all required to touch -- the bins at the TSA security checkpoint.

A new study, published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases, shows the bins where travelers place their shoes, liquids, and carry-ons are basically a hotbed for viruses.

Researchers swabbed and examined 90 different surfaces -- stairs, escalators, and bins -- inside Helsinki Airport during Feb. 2016 at the peak period of the 2015-16 annual influenza epidemic in Finland.

In those samples, 10 different respiratory viruses, like the common cold, were found in 10 percent of the samples.

Yet, viruses were found in half of the samples taken from security trays; however, no viruses were detected on toilet bowls, handles, flush buttons, or on stall door locks.

To help germs from spreading, experts encourage using hand sanitizer and hand washing frequently.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcoldairport newsairport securityu.s. & worldtravel
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctor says Mona Lisa was suffering from thyroid condition
Mother desperate to find doctor to diagnose her daughter
Pink eye on the rise now that students are back at school
Groundbreaking genetic mutation study underway in Texas Medical Center
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
Hours-old baby dropped off at church in NE Houston
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Plane carrying 'seriously ill' passengers lands at JFK
GoFundMe working to get $400,000 to homeless man
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
Prairie View A&M student found shot to death inside truck
Toyota recalls more than 1 million vehicles for fire hazard
Show More
2 priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
Colin Kaepernick: From NFL QB to social justice advocate
Kaepernick billboard hangs high above Nike store in California
Woman makes life-saving leap out of van engulfed in flames
NFL STRONG: J.J. Watt featured on cover of 'Men's Health'
More News