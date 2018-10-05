Study: Hugs improve mood on bad days

Scientists say a hug from a friend or loved one really does help improve your mood if you're having a bad day.
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University put this to the test. During the study, 404 adults were interviewed every night for 14 consecutive days.
They found people who consider themselves "huggers" also have better overall health and stronger relationships.
Read the full study here.
