Coronavirus

Possible treatment: Head lice drug killed COVID-19 virus in less than 48 hours during lab test

Researchers continue looking at existing medicine for help in the fight against the novel coronavirus, because those drugs already exist and could quickly make a big difference.

The latest lead for researchers is an anti-parasitic drug called ivermectin, which is often used to treat head lice.

According to ABC News, one early study showed ivermectin can kill the virus that causes COVID-19 in 24 to 48 hours.

"Finding a safe, affordable, readily available therapy like ivermectin if it proves effective with rigorous evaluation has the potential to save countless lives," said Dr. Nirav Shah, an infectious disease expert with the NorthShore University HealthSystem.

RELATED: Lupus patients concerned about potential hydroxychloroquine shortages as it's touted as possible coronavirus treatment

The study was only a first step. It only showed that the drug could kill the virus in a laboratory setting (in vitro). It is still entirely too early to know if that will translate into an effective treatment.

"There are numerous examples of drugs with in vitro activity not proving effective in human studies," Shah said. "That being said, given there are no proven therapies against COVID-19 to date and we are in the midst of a pandemic, drugs that show promise in early in vitro or observational studies such as ivermectin should be rigorously evaluated to understand safety and effectiveness."

Ivermectin was developed back in the 1970-80s. It is an anti-parasitic treatment that was first used to treat nematodes in cattle, then to combat river blindness in humans. It's most recently been used as a topical treatment against head lice.

RELATED: University of North Carolina researchers test drug that could be used to treat COVID-19

COVID-19 is not a parasite, but investigators said ivermectin treats it like one--blocking the viral RNA from invading healthy cells. With it unable to enter the cell, the RNA is slowed from replicating, giving the patient's immune system more time to fight it off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthdrug treatmentcoronaviruslice
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
93-year-old woman has beer plea answered
US clears Rutgers saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19
Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19
Data shows Houston has room to expand testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed while 4-year-old son slept in his apartment
4 dead after multiple shootings across Houston overnight
Where to get tested for COVID-19 even without symptoms
93-year-old woman has beer plea answered
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Pleasantly cool until the weekend but storms return Sunday
Not driving much? Check your idle car for these problems
Show More
ABC13's Morning News for April 14, 2020
63 Harris Co. jail workers and 46 inmates now with COVID-19
Where is coronavirus in Houston? Check zip code tracker map
Spring ISD worker who helped with meal pickup has COVID-19
Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers to students in need
More TOP STORIES News