Health & Fitness

Study finds naps are good for heart health

A new study says go ahead and nap to your heart's content because it could be good for your heart.

Research published in the Journal "Heart" found adults who take daytime naps once or twice a week had a lower risk of heart problems.

That included heart disease and strokes.

Inadequate sleep is often linked to those problems, so naps can make up for lost nighttime sleep.

No association was found between more frequent naps or duration of the nap.

Naps can also help relieve stress, which protects the heart.

RELATED: Daytime naps good for teens, not just toddlers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessheart healthsleep
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old badly injured while helping brother cross street
3 Houston cases of lung illnesses linked to vaping, e-cigarettes
Tomball HS student falls ill while using vape pen
A few downpours possible Tuesday and Wednesday
Texans drop season opener to Saints 30-28 at final second
Minnie Mouse casket built for girl found dead in closet
Crying Virgin Mary attracts crowds as historic church up for sale
Show More
51 citations issued in 3 days in school bus safety crackdown
Woman finds 1978 football championship ring in her backyard
Katy man linked to David Ortiz shooting is innocent: Family
Mattel to release Day of the Dead Barbie
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News