HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Diet soda linked to reduced colon cancer death

EMBED </>More Videos

A study linked diet soda to reduced deaths from colon cancer.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
There is good news for people who love diet soda.

A study finds that drinking artificially sweetened soft drinks may lower the risk of colon cancer recurrence and cancer death.

Researchers from Yale University found that people who drank one or more 12-ounce servings of artificially sweetened beverages per day, experienced a 46 percent lower risk of colon cancer recurrence or death.

That's compared to those who didn't drink these beverages.

In the study, soft drinks were classified as caffeinated colas, non-caffeinated colas, and other carbonated drinks such as diet ginger ale.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsodacancerhealthdietstudy
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sick Houston baby in Mexico said to be improving
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
12-year-old girl with cancer in need of bone marrow transplant
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
4 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
PHOTOS: Suspect and Houston doctor just before shooting
S. Loop to be closed through noon due to construction delay
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
5 easy ways to make cash on the side without leaving home
Hundreds search for 20-year-old who vanished while jogging
Walmart to jump into the streaming video business
Show More
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Kegg's candies to close its Houston-area stores after 72 years
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in driveway in NE Houston
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
More News