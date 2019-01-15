It may sound too good to be true, but researchers now say indulging in that piece of chocolate is actually the best cure for your cough.A research group from a university in England randomly prescribed more than 160 patients either regular cough medicine or a chocolate-based medicine.Patients on the chocolate-based medication reported improving more quickly than those on regular cough syrup.Scientists believe the properties of cocoa help relieve irritation and inflammation.The authors of the study recommended sucking on a piece of chocolate to help relieve cough symptoms.