HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study from the AHA says breastfeeding may be added to the list of ways to reduce the risk of stroke later in life.

By
There may be another health benefit to breastfeeding.

The American Heart Association may add breastfeeding to the list of ways to reduce stroke.

Stroke is the third-leading cause of death for women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A new study states breastfeeding can reduce a woman's risk of stroke later in life.

Researchers from the University of Kansas looked at data from 80,000 women.

The women were asked to report if they breastfed their babies and if so, how long.

Stroke was 23 percent lower overall in women who breastfed compared to those who did not.

It was most pronounced in non-Hispanic black women, who had a 48 percent lower risk, followed by Hispanic women, who had a 32 percent lower risk.

White women showed a 21 percent lower risk.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbreast feedinghealthstroke
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Sleeping in overly warm room can cause nightmares
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Boy's shirt leaves him with 'floating head' back to school photos
Show More
Entire Astros dugout joins in on 'Bregman stare' during win
Pink stops concert to comfort fan who recently lost mother
67-year-old man held up for his wallet, phone and bananas
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News