Health & Fitness

Taking blood pressure medications at night leads to better control, study says

A new study finds that people with high blood pressure who take their anti-hypertensive medication at bedtime have better-controlled blood pressure.

The study also found those people had a significantly lower risk of death or illness caused by heart or blood vessel problems compared to people who took their medication in the morning.

Researchers found people who took their medicine at night had nearly half the risk of having a heart attack, stroke or heart failure.

The research also noted that there is no data that shows taking blood pressure meds in the morning works best, even though it's typically recommended.

The study was published Tuesday in the European Heart Journal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalblood pressuremedical researchu.s. & worldstudyheart health
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Simone Biles' first pitch at World Series has us flipping out
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot
This is how soon we could be waking up to a 40-degree morning
Google Maps new 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
Police rescue 13-year-old from suicide attempt: VIDEO
Show More
Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
Meet the man who trains George Springer and other MLB stars
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
Netflix ramping up efforts to prevent password sharing
More TOP STORIES News