Alcohol use on the rise around the world, study says

An increasing number of people around the world are drinking more, according to a new study.

The findings published in The Lancet on Tuesday reveal yearly alcohol consumption from 1990 to 2017 increased by nearly 10 times on average per person.

By 2030, researchers expect that half of the world's adults will drink, 40% will abstain and more than 20 percent will binge drink at least once a month.

From 1990 to 2017, Europe saw a decrease in consumption while Asia saw an increase.

In the U.S., the average American drinks 10.4 quarts per year.

The study did not provide an explanation for the changing trends.
