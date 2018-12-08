MEASLES

Students without measles vaccine not allowed in some schools

NYC: Students without measles vaccine not allowed in schools. (Shutterstock)

BROOKLYN, New York --
Beginning Friday, students in some Brooklyn zip codes will not be permitted to attend school unless they have a measles vaccine.

Several cases of the measles were confirmed this fall in the community.

A letter was sent home to principals and parents Thursday.

"Every student attending a Yeshiva, who is not vaccinated with the required number of doses of measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, will not be permitted to attend school regardless of whether a case of measles has occurred in the school," the letter read.

Students will not be allowed to return to school until they are vaccinated or until the outbreak is declared over, even if they have an approved religious or medical exemption to measles immunization.

Children who are sick with measles are also advised to stay home unless the fifth day after their rash onset.
