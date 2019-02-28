HEALTH & FITNESS

Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns

A school is warning that students are getting drunk off vanilla extract. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.

ATLANTA, Georgia --
High schoolers are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk, and they're getting them from grocery stores.

Grady High School in Atlanta said that some students are going to a grocery store and buying bourbon vanilla extract.

They then mix it with coffee they buy at Starbucks and walk to school with a buzz.

A small bottle of vanilla extract is 70 proof, which is a little less than a bottle of vodka.

In one case, a student at Grady ended up drunk and had to go to the emergency room.

