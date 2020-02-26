Steps to prepare your family in the event of a Coronavirus outbreak in US

Coronavirus symptoms and the N95-mask are the top searches on Google this morning.This comes less than 24-hours after the CDC issues a stern warning to Americans that there could be an outbreak here in the U.S.The CDC director says the most recent data raises the level of concern and that is not a question of if, but when the virus will be widespread here in the U.S.At a 3M factory in South Dakota, where they make masks and respirators that help protect from the disease, they are working 24/7 and still can't produce them fast enough.The latest guidance from the CDC on Feb. 12 says N95-masks are in limited supply.The CDC says the masks should only be used for people in healthcare settings. They were not recommended for the general public, again as of Feb. 12. The masks are trending this morning so Wednesday, on Amazon a quick search shows you can still buy masks from $17 to $75.The CDC says communities need to be prepared for school closures, hospital closures and for businesses to allow people to work from home. Right now, there are 57 total COVID cases in the U.S.Dr. John Butler at Memorial Herman says they have put procedures in place to identify infected patients who come into the ER. Community spread is the biggest concern.There's still no vaccine, although some are in development at UTMB in Galveston and other hospitals. The CDC says to do the same things you would do to avoid the flu.when you are sick, cover your face when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often. Use soap and water.carpooling the kids to school in smaller groups