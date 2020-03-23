Coronavirus

7-month-old South Carolina boy tests positive for coronavirus

ELGIN, S.C. -- A 7-month-old boy in South Carolina has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A 104-degree fever recently landed Emmett Doster at an urgent care in Elgin, S.C. Emmett, who is from Kershaw County, tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday.

"He woke up from a nap running a fever so we were going to play it out and see," mom Courtney Doster told WACH. "But my mom tested positive for the virus as well."

RELATED | Live updates about the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina

The boy's family, including a 4-year-old and 2-year-old, is in quarantine. Courtney Doster said the other children aren't showing any signs of the virus.

The Dosters posted their story to social media to spread awareness on Friday. The post has been shared more than 40,000 times.



"We're just buddies at home now and we're hoping and praying that he doesn't take a turn for the worst," Courtney said.

RELATED | Lowe's giving $25 million to hospitals, communities during coronavirus pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth carolinahealthbabycoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: More coronavirus testing now available in Harris County
92-year-old gets birthday surprise from safe distance amid COVID-19 outbreak
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive for COVID-19
Neo-Nazis encourage members to spread COVID-19: FBI alert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: More coronavirus testing now available in Harris County
Community-wide COVID-19 testing to start today
2 firefighters quarantined in hotel show COVID-19 symptoms
Cadillac with child passenger crashes after street racing
SPONSORED: Elita's 5 ingredient coconut milk smoothie recipe
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Abbott warns shelter-in-place order could happen for TX
Show More
Lowe's giving $25 million for coronavirus relief
Warm up just getting started
You can search for free school meals through Texas site
Proper ways to wash clothes during Covid-19 outbreak
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News