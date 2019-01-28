HEALTHCHECK

Study says some dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals

Study says some dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on January 27, 2019.

Your dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals.

A study released by the Environmental Protection Agency indicates that researchers found those who used Oral-B Glide dental floss regularly had elevated levels of chemicals called PFAS.

Those chemicals have been linked to kidney cancer, thyroid disease, and decreased fertility.

Researchers suggest choosing dental floss that does not have fluorine listed on the packaging.
