Your dental floss could be exposing you to toxic chemicals.
A study released by the Environmental Protection Agency indicates that researchers found those who used Oral-B Glide dental floss regularly had elevated levels of chemicals called PFAS.
Those chemicals have been linked to kidney cancer, thyroid disease, and decreased fertility.
Researchers suggest choosing dental floss that does not have fluorine listed on the packaging.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdentistenvironmental protection agency
healthhealthcheckdentistenvironmental protection agency