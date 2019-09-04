Health & Fitness

Soda may increase risk of death by digestive disorders, cardiovascular disease, study says

Here's a warning for people who drink a lot of soda.

The journal JAMA Internal Medicine outlined a study in which researchers followed roughly half-a-million people for two decades. They found people who drank more than 16 ounces of sugary soft drinks a day had a higher risk of dying from digestive disorders.

The study also found that people who drank the same amount of diet soda had higher risks of dying from cardiovascular disease.

Experts stress the sodas did not directly cause the deaths. Researchers say it is impossible to determine if the leading factor was a specific artificial sweetener, the type of beverage, obesity or another health issue.

The results of the study help support the public health campaigns aimed at limiting the consumption of soft drinks.

You can read more about the study here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssugary drink warning labelmedicalfoodsodastudyresearch
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after rescue attempt
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Astros dropping new limited edition Bun B-designed caps
Chanel Miller goes public as Brock Turner's sex assault victim
VYPE releases its 2019 All-VYPE Public School Football Team
Upgraded murder charges in case of baby who had 96 fractures
Show More
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Man accused of using online dating to scam $2M from victims
Woman accused of human trafficking, baby found in bag
Police searching for suspects who allegedly robbed 2 gas stations
This may be the most Texan homecoming proposal ever!
More TOP STORIES News