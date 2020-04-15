community strong

Sugar Land Skeeters hit home run for front-line workers

SUGAR LAND, TX (KTRK) -- Normally at this time of year, the Sugar Land Skeeters would be preparing for opening day. While COVID-19 may have pushed baseball season back this year, the team is still staying busy off the field.

Constellation Field is serving as a drop-off site for personal protective equipment, which will be donated to Memorial Hermann health care workers. Between 10am-4pm Monday-Friday, you can visit the ticket office to donate unused, unopened PPE.

All items will be inspected before donation to care delivery sites within the Memorial Hermann System.

Items most needed include:

  • Alcohol Wipes
  • Bleach Wipes
  • Face Shields
  • Isolation Gowns
  • Medical Grade N95 Masks
  • Sanitation Wipes
  • Sanitizer with CDC requirement of 60% or higher
  • Shoe and Boot Covers
  • Surgical Masks

For updates on the Sugar Land Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).
