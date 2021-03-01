Single mom with cancer in Houston told she has 3 months to live

Ling Li was diagnosed with gastric cancer in May of 2019, but in a recent visit to the oncologist, she was told the cancer had spread to her spine and brain.
Li has undergone several treatments at MD Anderson for over a year now. Her 64-year-old mother moved to Houston from China to help Li during her treatments.
She started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising enough money to ensure her 6-year-old daughter Alice and her mother are well taken care of in the event of her death.
"It's so heartbreaking when I think about what Alice and my mom may have to undergo in the future if I'm not with them anymore since they don't have income," she wrote on her GoFundMe page. "It would be too devastating for them to suffer the economic difficulty while dealing with the loss of my daughter's only parent and my mom's only daughter. I wish I could celebrate Alice's 60th birthday with her. Instead, I could only accompany her for six years."