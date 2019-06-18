Health & Fitness

Selma Blair enlists son to shave her head during ongoing multiple sclerosis battle

Actress Selma Blair is sharing a raw moment in her battle with multiple sclerosis.

She posted a picture of her 7-year-old son shaving her head.



Blair says she's going back to her roots. She added that MS is making it harder and harder to do everyday things like brushing her hair.

Blair opened up about her diagnosis late last year. She says she is hoping to use her own battle to help others and bring attention for further research.

Through her difficulty speaking, Selma Blair told Robin Roberts of ''GMA'' that she wants to show what an aggressive form of MS looks like.



"I was a little scared of talking, and even my neurologist said, 'No, this will bring a lot of awareness. Because no one has the energy to talk when they're in a flare-up,'" she said, adding with a laugh, "But I do. Because I love a camera."

MS is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system, according to the National Institue of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. It affects vision, balance and muscle control. It looks different in each patient and at each point in time, and it can range from mild symptoms to a loss of ability to write, speak, or walk.

ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson shares her personal journey with multiple sclerosis

