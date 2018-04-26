CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Second formerly conjoined twin leaves Texas Children's Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Second conjoined twin discharged from Texas Children's Hospital. (Photos courtesy: Paul Vincent Kuntz/Texas Children's Hospital) (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just a few weeks after her sister went home, formerly conjoined twin Hope Elizabeth Richards is leaving the hospital.

Her sister Anna Grace was discharged from Texas Children's Hospital in early March.

Hope spent 482 days in the hospital.

RELATED: Formerly conjoined twin goes home after successful surgery from Texas Children's Hospital

Anna and Hope were born conjoined at the chest in December of 2016.
On Jan. 13, a team of 75 doctors, nurses and technicians separated the twins during a very complicated and delicate, but successful seven-hour surgery.

The family is excited to be able to return to their north Texas home.

SEE ALSO: Conjoined twins separated in 7-hour surgery at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston

EMBED More News Videos

Surgery to separate conjoined twins succeeds at Texas Children's Hospital

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsurgerychildren's healthconjoined twinsTexas Childrens HospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
HEALTH WARNING: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
Mom warning parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Nearly 5-pound tumor removed from 10-year-old girl
More children's health
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News