Scotland moves to make tampons, pads available for free

Scotland may soon make all period products available for free.

Scottish Parliament approved Tuesday the first stage of the plan, which they say can help end "period poverty."

The plan would make tampons and pads completely free for those in need.

All parties on Thursday backed the Period Products Free Provision bill.

The Scottish government is now expected to make amendments and address a big concern: the costs.

The initiative could cost more than 24 million pounds - or $31 million U.S. dollars - annually.
