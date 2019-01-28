HEALTH & FITNESS

Save money on prescriptions with these 3 websites

EMBED </>More Videos

The next time you have to buy medication for your family, be sure to ask if you're getting the lowest possible price.

By
The next time you have to buy medication for your family, be sure to ask if you're getting the lowest possible price.

Last October President Trump signed two bills banning gag clauses on drug prices. Those clauses prevented pharmacists from telling you about lower cost options.

Sometimes you can actually pay less by not using your insurance. That's because in some cases the cash price for a drug can be lower than even your co-pay. Pharmacists are now allowed to tell you about lower cost options. They're not required to, but many pharmacies support doing it.

"We can actually help the consumer a whole lot more. For example, last night a lady came in for an antibiotic ointment, we filled it, ran it through her insurance. (It) was $192. Put it through for the cash price and it was just $15. So, all that saving went into her own pocket," said pharmacist William Stroud.

There are the three websites you need to check out to help you save even more. First on needymeds.org, type in a drug and you'll see all of the coupons available, including the manufacturer coupon. On goodrx.com and blinkhealth.com, put in your zip code and they give you a comparison of the best discounts you can get from different pharmacies in your area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthprescription drugsmedicalstretch your dollar
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
E-scooter accidents: Most injured riders not wearing helmets, study finds
Measles outbreak grows in northwest U.S., 31 cases reported
Enjoying too much chicken can link to higher risk of death
New research links thinness to 'skinny genes'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
13-year-old shot when bullets fly into room during drive-by
Woman killed in suspected DWI crash in east Houston
5-year-old child dies days after suspected DWI crash
Teen charged in fatal shooting of girlfriend in Spring
Oh boy! Gender reveal makes big mess at St. Arnold's Brewery
1 arrested and over 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust
See how Wade Phillips paid tribute to his dad's iconic look
KEMP'S KIDS: Astros slugger kicks off kids baseball camp
Show More
Man convicted of murder of officer, mom could be exonerated
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
The 60: Wade Phillips nails tribute to late dad Bum Phillips
Caught on video: Man clings to moving SUV in road rage incident
Texans' Watson and AFC take down NFC in NFL Pro Bowl
More News