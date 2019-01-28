Save money on prescriptions with these 3 websites

The next time you have to buy medication for your family, be sure to ask if you're getting the lowest possible price.
Last October President Trump signed two bills banning gag clauses on drug prices. Those clauses prevented pharmacists from telling you about lower cost options.
Sometimes you can actually pay less by not using your insurance. That's because in some cases the cash price for a drug can be lower than even your co-pay. Pharmacists are now allowed to tell you about lower cost options. They're not required to, but many pharmacies support doing it.
"We can actually help the consumer a whole lot more. For example, last night a lady came in for an antibiotic ointment, we filled it, ran it through her insurance. (It) was $192. Put it through for the cash price and it was just $15. So, all that saving went into her own pocket," said pharmacist William Stroud.
There are the three websites you need to check out to help you save even more. First on needymeds.org, type in a drug and you'll see all of the coupons available, including the manufacturer coupon. On goodrx.com and blinkhealth.com, put in your zip code and they give you a comparison of the best discounts you can get from different pharmacies in your area.
