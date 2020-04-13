Coronavirus

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers to students in need

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of students across the city will soon be using a new computer to complete their online assignments thanks to Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook.

During a press conference on Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Westbrook donated 650 computers to a local non-profit that gives free devices to students in need.

The city partnered with Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation and Comp-U-Dopt.

Comp-U-Dopt takes computers, wipes them clean and loads them with over 100 educational games and apps that don't need internet access to function. Children receive those devices for free.

Turner also announced two new COVID-19 related deaths and 115 new cases. That brings the city's total to 2,239 cases with 18 deaths.

The latest deaths include a Hispanic woman in her 90s and an African American man in his 70s, both with underlying health conditions.

In addition, Turner also announced that the city's testing capacity has doubled and will now perform 1,000 tests per day. He also said anyone can get tested at one the city's free testing sites, whether a person is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or not.

Dr. David Persse with the city's health department said people must still register and complete an online screening prior to visiting a site.

Turner also introduced a new initiative to help homeless shelters improve social distancing

Earlier on Tuesday, Harris County Public Health announced it's expanding its testing capabilities and will be able to test 500 people per day at two of its public testing sites beginning Tuesday, April 14.


Officials are also working with Harris County precincts to provide testing sites at other locations.

