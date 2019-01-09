E. COLI

Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over,' CDC determines

EMBED </>More Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The E. coli outbreak that sickened dozens of people in 16 states and Canada appears to be over, the Centers for Disease Control announced Wednesday.

No new illnesses have been reported for a month, officials said, and lettuce from the area is no longer in stores or restaurants. Romaine harvesting has since shifted to winter growing areas, primarily in Arizona, Florida, Mexico and California's Imperial Valley.

Officials had previously said the outbreak had been traced back to romaine lettuce from farms in central and northern California. Investigators found the same bacteria strain linked to the illnesses in a reservoir at a farm in Santa Barbara County.

That outbreak sent 25 people to the hospital from October to December but resulted in no deaths, though two of those sickened developed a form of kidney failure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodcdce. colicaliforniau.s. & worldcenters for disease controloutbreak
E. COLI
E. coli prompts boil water notice for Spring residents
Farm tied to lettuce E. coli outbreak also recalling cauliflower
Some romaine lettuce is OK to eat again: FDA
Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
More e. coli
HEALTH & FITNESS
E. coli prompts boil water notice for Spring residents
Health officials encouraging flu shots after rise in deaths
Chef says he lost 100 pounds on Keto diet
Terminally ill man with days to live renews vows to wife
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
Faulty freeway sign: The speed limit is not 20 mph
E. coli prompts boil water notice for Spring residents
Deputy shoots burglary suspect who pulled gun out
Mysterious 'fiery' object over Spring mystifies man and son
Mom of teen killed during robbery suing Subway over his murder
Texas' top Republicans vow to 'cross the aisle' this session
Red-hot Houston Rockets host surprising Milwaukee Bucks
Show More
Dabo Swinney rides high in Houston for Bear Bryant Awards
HUSTLE-TOWN: See this Rockets star's new Rolls Royce SUV
Memorial Park Golf Course to get $13.5M renovation
DNA sought of males at center where comatose woman had baby
Classes begin at new school dedicated to studying marijuana
More News