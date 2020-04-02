Coronavirus

Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China to Massachusetts

BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is using the team's plane to retrieve personal protective equipment from China amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted that the Krafts and other partners are efforting to transport 1 million N95 masks to frontline workers in the state.

"No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork," the tweet read along with a picture of the plane receiving supplies.



The plane is expected to land at Boston Logan International Airport later Thursday.

The masks arriving represent a partial shipment, and the exact amounts of this shipment will be counted upon arrival and inspection.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
2 Montgomery Co. retirement community residents die of COVID-19
$1K fine to residents caught without a mask in one city in Texas
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Free COVID-19 testing site opens in northeast Houston
Keep the umbrella handy through Saturday
Nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
Judge Hidalgo signs order to release up to 1,000 inmates
How you could score $10 tickets to 'Hamilton' in Houston
Show More
Topless woman arrested after Dallas police chase
$1K fine to residents caught without a mask in one city in Texas
Fugitive on the run after indecency with a child charge
2 Montgomery Co. retirement community residents die of COVID-19
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News