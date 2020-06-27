abc13 plus richmond rosenberg

ABC13 Plus: Richmond man loses almost 200 pounds by dedicating his life to gym

By
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A fitness enthusiast in Richmond lost almost 200 pounds by embracing the culture at BNKR Fitness.

Efren De Los Santos weighed over 400 pounds, but, with hard work, his physique and life changed.

Some close friends invited him to workout at a garage gym, which later became BNKR Fitness Richmond.

"I didn't care about my body then," says De Los Santos. "One day I just woke up, and I was like change. Let's just get it."

Fredie Dorian is the co-owner of BNKR Fitness and has seen De Los Santos' transformation.

"Next thing you know, he was a big boy, but he started to move," says Dorian. "What he has and what I think a lot of people have is heart. All you have to do is have that heart and show up. We will take care of the rest."

De Los Santos dedicated his life to recreating his body and his lifestyle and is now a coach at BNKR.

In the beginning, he said he was intimidated, but he quickly learned he was one of the them.

"The support staff was awesome," says De Los Santos. "They said come back, and I was part of them."

The Richmond-area fitness community has been there for him, just as he's been an inspiration for them.

Follow David Nuno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrichmondhealthfitnessweight lossgymworkoutweightabc13 plushealthy livingabc13 plus richmond rosenberg
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS RICHMOND ROSENBERG
Step back in time at the Rosenberg Railroad Museum
Best places to social distance in Richmond & Rosenberg
How downtown Rosenberg got its vibrant art scene
This 'hot rod short bus' is breaking stereotypes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army releases list of FAQs about search for Vanessa Guillen
Hidalgo wants authority to issue 2nd stay-at-home order
The faces of COVID-19: Patients share their experience
Dust is here, when will it leave?
League City's Fireworks Extravaganza canceled
Burned body found next to north Houston dumpster
Kemah worker who died in rescue attempt named Carnegie hero
Show More
Overnight curfew ordered for Galena Park
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
U.S. citizens to be banned from travel to Europe amid COVID-19
Skills over degrees in federal hiring moving forward: Trump
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
More TOP STORIES News