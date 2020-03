Rice University employee among 2 coronavirus cases in Harris Co.

BREAKING: Harris County leaders addressing two confirmed cases of coronavirus in NW Harris County. Says the two were a part of a group that traveled to Egypt. One is a Rice Univ employee. Judge Hidalgo says they expect to see more positive cases 😟 #Abc13https://t.co/LSs359p4pS — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) March 5, 2020

Harris County Public Health notified Rice officials this afternoon that the university employee who was self-quarantined tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.



Link to full statement: https://t.co/B3ZhhGRt7R pic.twitter.com/81FQjLyxjg — Rice University (@RiceUniversity) March 5, 2020

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.

Practice healthy hygiene habits every day to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, officials said Thursday.According to Harris County Public Health, the cases involve a man and a woman from an unincorporated area of the northwest part of the county outside of the city of Houston.These cases are travel-related. At this time, there is no evidence anyone else in the community has been impacted.County Judge Lina Hidalgo added the two patients, including a Rice University employee, were part of a group that traveled to Egypt. Hidalgo said she believes there will be more cases to come in the county.Rice offered a statement concerning the trip involving the positive case:While the county confirmed its first cases, the city of Houston's health department maintained Thursday that it does not have any cases of COVID-19. Fort Bend County officials said a man from Stafford, who is in his 70s, has a case of the virus. That person recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized and stable. The man visited his doctor after experiencing symptoms, officials added.The Fort Bend County case is the first positive test result for COVID-19 in Texas outside of the passengers returned under federal quarantine from Wuhan City, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship.According to DSHS, the test was performed at the public health lab in Houston and will be confirmed by testing at the CDC.