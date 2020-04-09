Residents, workers among 28 with COVID-19 at nursing home

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than two dozen people, including residents and employees, at a Missouri City nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.Park Manor Quail Valley announced on Wednesday that 16 residents and 12 employees have tested positive for the virus.The facility's CEO said in a statement that 10 patients are receiving treatment in the hospital and six patients are being treated at the facility."Our twelve team members are under the supervision of their primary care physicians and are quarantined at home," read the statement. "We began specific measures to reduce the risk of this virus spreading through the facility on March 9th."Those measures include no visitors, no group activities, no communal dining, as well as increased employee monitoring, which includes a travel ban.Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said about 30 people at a nursing home in Texas City are being tested with hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to determine whether it will be a successful treatment.Last week, the Galveston County Health Department announced 83 people, including patients and employees, tested positive for COVID-19 at The Resort at Texas City. The next day, one of the patients died.