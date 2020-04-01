coronavirus texas

Majority of Fort Bend Co. residents fear someone in house will get virus, survey says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The majority of Fort Bend County residents who recently took a survey say their biggest concern during the coronavirus outbreak is the fear of someone in their household getting the virus.

Judge KP George announced the first results of a COVID-19 Community Survey on Wednesday, which was launched on March 31. Fort Bend County was one of the first counties in the Houston area to report a positive case of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 163 cases in the county with two deaths and nine recoveries.

Nearly 900 residents took the survey, which was conducted primarily online and on social media.

It was intended to get community input in the "Stay Home to Save Lives" order and the government response to the coronavirus crisis.

"I know many in our community are unsure about the future and frustrated with what they're being told by the government in DC, Austin and on the county level," said George. "I want to do things differently here in Fort Bend. I trust the community to come together to help each other to stay safe and keep our economy moving. That's why I'm looking for fresh ideas and feedback from the residents."

The survey also shows 55 percent of respondents said their employer considers them an essential employee.

When asked how many weeks could the resident financially sustain their household if their workplace closed and received no additional pay, 32 percent said 7 or more weeks while 27 percent said 3 to 4 weeks. Twenty-six percent of people said only 1 to 2 weeks.

