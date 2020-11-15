HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone dies from the coronavirus every two hours, according to data from Harris County.
There were lines at testing sites Saturday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Houston area, the state and across the country.
On Saturday, Harris County commissioner Adrian Garcia along with other county leaders expressed concern over the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, and urged the community to get tested ahead of the holiday.
"Take the test as often as you think you need to take the test," Garcia said. "Lives are still at risk. We're still losing loved ones. We are not anywhere out of this pandemic."
Harris County Public Health reported five more deaths and 78 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
"One-in-four people have no symptoms for COVID-19, and so, that is one of the big reasons that we are asking you to continue to get tested," said Maria Rivera, MD, HCPH Chronic Disease Prevention Physician.
In Houston, the city is reporting 678 new cases, with 95% of those coming in within the last 14 days.
At Minute Maid Park, a line of cars at the drive-thru testing site were moving steadily throughout the day.
You can find free COVID-19 testing at City of Houston and Harris County Public Health testing sites or by calling 832-927-7575.
Follow Roxie Bustamante on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Harris County reports show the demand for COVID-19 testing has quadrupled in 4 weeks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News