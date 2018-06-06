HEALTH & FITNESS

Report: Man sues CVS after wife discovers secret viagra prescription

EMBED </>More Videos

A Long Island man is reportedly suing CVS, claiming his marriage is ruined after a pharmacist told his wife about his secret viagra prescription.

LONG ISLAND, NY --
A Long Island man is reportedly suing CVS, claiming his marriage is ruined after a pharmacist told his wife about his secret Viagra prescription.

The New York Post obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

It says the man got a prescription for the little blue pills last year.

He reportedly told the pharmacy not to bill his insurance, saying he would pay out of pocket.

But, a few days later, when his wife called to check on her own prescription, a chatty employee apparently spilled the beans, he claims in court papers.

The man says CVS violated his privacy because he didn't give permission to share his health information.

CVS places "the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve," spokesman Gary Serby told the New York Post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthlawsuitpharmacistprescription drugsu.s. & worldmarriagecvs
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lawsuit: CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6K patients
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News