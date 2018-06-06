Report: Man sues CVS after wife discovers secret viagra prescription

LONG ISLAND, NY --A Long Island man is reportedly suing CVS, claiming his marriage is ruined after a pharmacist told his wife about his secret Viagra prescription.
The New York Post obtained a copy of the lawsuit.
It says the man got a prescription for the little blue pills last year.
He reportedly told the pharmacy not to bill his insurance, saying he would pay out of pocket.
But, a few days later, when his wife called to check on her own prescription, a chatty employee apparently spilled the beans, he claims in court papers.
The man says CVS violated his privacy because he didn't give permission to share his health information.
CVS places "the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve," spokesman Gary Serby told the New York Post.