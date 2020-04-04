Rep. Al Green joins Chinese newspaper CEO to distribute 10,000 PPEs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of masks are set to be distributed to health officials Saturday afternoon as personal protective equipment supplies continue to become more scarce amid the coronavirus pandemic.
US Rep. Al Green is scheduled to join Southern News Group Chairman and CEO Wea Lee as 10,000 masks will be given to Houston health officials, according to a statement from Green's office.
"This contribution will help to supplement the shrinking PPE inventory Houston's frontline medical workers and first responders face," according to the statement.
Green, an eight-term congressman from Alief, has been working with others to provide PPE masks to health officials. Earlier this week, he announced plans to provide 8,000 masks.
"This is not the first time I looked for them," Green said on Sunday. "But this is the first time I've been successful."
Personal protective equipment continues to be in high demand during the worldwide COVID-19 crisis. That demand is expected to increase as the CDC has now recommended that the general public should wear masks when leaving home.
Earlier this week, a committee with the National Academy of Sciences told the White House that research shows coronavirus can be spread not just by sneezes or coughs, but also just by talking, or possibly even just breathing, according to CNN.
"While the current (coronavirus) specific research is limited, the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of virus from normal breathing," according to the letter, written by committee chairman Dr. Harvey Fineberg.
"I'm not going to wear a surgical mask, because clinicians need those," Fineberg told CNN. "But I have a nice western-style bandana I might wear. Or I have a balaclava. I have some pretty nice options."
