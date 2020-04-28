Coronavirus

Coronavirus in North Carolina: Reopen NC administrator says she tested positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. -- An administrator for the Reopen NC Facebook page confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 and recently finished up her quarantine.

Audrey Whitlock said she ended her 14-day quarantine on April 26. When asked by ABC11, she wouldn't say whether she had been tested to determine if she still has the virus. In a Facebook post on the ReOpen NC page, which has since been apparently deleted, Whitlock said she was asymptomatic.



Reopen NC held a protest outside the North Carolina General Assembly on April 21. Our sister station ABC11 estimated a crowd size of about 300 people, and though many were not following social distancing guidelines required under Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, no arrests were made.

When ABC11 asked whether Whitlock attended the April 21 protest, she said "no comment."

But in another Facebook post later in the day on Monday, she said she hadn't attended any protests and didn't plan to attend the one scheduled for April 28.

In a news release, the North Carolina Democratic Party communications director Austin Cook released the following statement:

"The fringe ReOpen NC group continues to demonstrate a jaw dropping lack of social responsibility and a complete disregard for our first responders and health workers on the front lines of this crisis."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessprotestcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer
Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police
COVID-19 expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices
CDC has suggestions for workplaces as states reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. reveals 3-part COVID-19 plan as Texas reopens
GOOD NEWS! Dave Ward's condition is improving
Two rounds of storms Tuesday could bring severe weather
4-year-old with special needs dies after being found in bathtub
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo makes changes to mask order
SPONSORED: Feeling sick? Here's what it could be besides COVID-19
Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police
Show More
Fort Hood soldier from Houston missing for nearly a week
New landmarks show up in the massive I-610/US-59 project
95 animals found living in filthy conditions in Houston home
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Montgomery Co. residents could be getting 2nd stimulus check
More TOP STORIES News