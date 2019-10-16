Health & Fitness

'Rage Yoga' studio offers hardcore stress relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yoga is always a good outlet for stress relief, breathing control, things like that. But this new version is a bit opposite and turns things up a notch.

It's called "Rage Yoga."

One studio in Kansas City, Missouri just started doing it.

Each person gets a beer you can drink during their session on the mat.

One teacher describes it as yoga with attitude.

There's louder music, screaming and yelling, swear words and hand gestures.

Almost anything goes.

"The technique is different. Instead of calming your mind, you're bringing everything out," said Rage Yoga instructor Amanda Kauffman.

Apparently the concept of Rage Yoga got its start in Canada, so we'll see if the idea catches on more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmissouriexerciseyogamental health
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Klein Oak HS student hurt while 'car surfing': Sheriff
Video shows robbers attacking couple before killing husband
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Astros players explore New York City on their day off
Astros pitcher and reporter wife open up about pregnancy journey
Astros star calls Yanks' fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
Teen's first words are 'Go 'Stros' after hit-and-run injury
Show More
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
Clear Lake man's pet parrot stolen from Walmart parking lot
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
28 years later: Remembering the Luby's massacre
ROCKET FUEL: New classic and upscale dishes at Toyota Center
More TOP STORIES News