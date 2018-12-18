ABC13 & YOU

DEFYING THE ODDS: Quadruple amputee mom earns driver's license

EMBED </>More Videos

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Eight years ago, Katy Hayes made national headlines when she became a quadruple amputee.

The Kingwood mom contracted a life-threatening bacterial infection days after giving birth to her third child. But she hasn't let her disability stop her from living life to the fullest.

Katy has now learned to live without arms and legs in order to achieve her dreams, even learning to do something she never thought possible!

ABC13 caught up with her as she got back behind the wheel of a car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthfamilypregnancyflesh eating bacteriadisabilityABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Young engineer's tiny invention could be back pain miracle
Texas Election Day 2018: Your guide to voting
HCC hosted an Entrepreneur Boot Camp for Women
November is Citizenship Month
More ABC13 & You
HEALTH & FITNESS
Oldest living WWII veteran hospitalized for pneumonia
Man's bone marrow donation saves blood cancer patient's life
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Holiday travel health tips: Window or aisle seat?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man covered in flames dipped into puddle after crash
Woman accused of stealing designer handbags and shoes
Burger King worker fights off armed drive-thru robber
Mother upset after her child fails to get on school bus
Austin County commissioner dies in work accident
Katy police hunt for five armed robbers
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill child
Oldest living WWII veteran hospitalized for pneumonia
Show More
Man helps reunite woman with lost Aggie sweetheart ring
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Astros star spends weekend umpiring youth baseball
Harry Potter-inspired coffee shop opens in south Texas
Texans rookies take kids on Christmas shopping spree
More News