Push-up ability can determine heart disease risk among men: study

A new study finds that push-up ability can be an indicator of heart disease risk among men.

A new study indicates that the number of push-ups men can do can determine their risk for heart disease.

The study from Harvard looked at the heart health of male firefighters over 10 years.

Researchers found that those who could do 40 push-ups during a timed test were 96 percent less likely to develop a heart problem than those who could do 10 or less.

The researchers say the findings suggest that a push-up test could be a better assessment test for doctors, instead of the commonly used treadmill tests.
