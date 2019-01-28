EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4530372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tyler Trent, a 20-year-old Purdue University student in hospice care amid battle against terminal bone cancer, was at Ross-Ade Stadium when the Boilermakers pulled off a stunning upset against Ohio State that he had predicted.

Purdue researchers have created a new drug that fights one of the most deadly cancers.It's a drug for people who have acute myeloid leukemia, or AML. It's an aggressive cancer that attacks blood cells. Any infection a person gets could be deadly.Purdue researchers believe this new drug has potential to save many lives.Cancer has personally touched the Purdue campus this year. Tyler Trent, a 20-year-old Boilermakers superfan who captured sports fans' attention when he predicted an upset against the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, died in early January of a rare form of bone cancer.The next step for the drug is a clinical trial.