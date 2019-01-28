LAFAYETTE, Indiana (KTRK) --Purdue researchers have created a new drug that fights one of the most deadly cancers.
It's a drug for people who have acute myeloid leukemia, or AML. It's an aggressive cancer that attacks blood cells. Any infection a person gets could be deadly.
Purdue researchers believe this new drug has potential to save many lives.
Cancer has personally touched the Purdue campus this year.
The next step for the drug is a clinical trial.