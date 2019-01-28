HEALTH & FITNESS

Purdue researchers create drug to fight one of the most deadly cancers

Purdue researchers believe this new drug has potential to save many lives.

LAFAYETTE, Indiana (KTRK) --
Purdue researchers have created a new drug that fights one of the most deadly cancers.

It's a drug for people who have acute myeloid leukemia, or AML. It's an aggressive cancer that attacks blood cells. Any infection a person gets could be deadly.

Cancer has personally touched the Purdue campus this year. Tyler Trent, a 20-year-old Boilermakers superfan who captured sports fans' attention when he predicted an upset against the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, died in early January of a rare form of bone cancer.
The next step for the drug is a clinical trial.
