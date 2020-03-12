Coronavirus

Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days amid coronavirus spread

A Coast Guard patrol boat keeps watch on the Grand Princess cruise ship while docked at the Port of Oakland Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Princess Cruises is suspending global ship operations following two coronavirus-related quarantines where hundreds of passengers were sickened and some died.

The cruise line, owned by Carnival, announced Thursday that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months. They anticipate the suspension to end May 10.

"By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world," Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement.

Thousands of passengers were trapped aboard the Grand Princess after 21 were confirmed to be infected with the new virus. The ship sat idle off the California coast for days before dozens disembarked and headed to quarantines at military bases or their home countries.

About 1,100 crew members, 19 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere after passengers are unloaded, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said.

Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus. Ultimately, about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

