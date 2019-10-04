Premie baby graduates from NICU after 40 days in hospital

A 2-month-old baby boy celebrated the next step in his life as he graduated from the NICU.Born one month early, baby Bracken Harper spent the first 40 days of his life in the hospital.Following an emotional rollercoaster, he defeated the odds and became St. Luke's East Hospital's first-ever NICU graduate."He's born on his great-grandpa's birthday," Brad Harper, Brecken's dad said.Baby Brecken even received a hospital diploma and his mom, Krystal Harper, said she is more than happy to finally have him home now.