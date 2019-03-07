Health & Fitness

Study shows pregnancy infection increases a child's risk for autism

A person's mental health could be linked to their mothers getting sick while pregnant.

A study led by University of Washington researchers shows mothers who were hospitalized for any type of infection had a 79 percent higher risk of giving birth to children who would later be diagnosed with autism or depression.

The study also found children in this case had a higher risk of suicide later in life.

Researchers said it's unclear how infections may impact the fetal brain, but research has shown exposure to inflammatory proteins released by the mother's immune system may affect the fetal brain development.
