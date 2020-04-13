PPE drive to launch in Ft. Bend Co. where COVID-19 cases among most in Texas

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Al Green is expected to be join by County Judge KP George, and the mayors of Missouri City and Stafford for an announcement of the joint donation drive. The launch event is slated for 11 a.m., and you can watch it live in this post.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is also expected to attend the launch event, buoyed by a PPE drive his city held in conjunction with the Houston Astros last week.
According to the congressman's office, the drive is scheduled to officially begin on Thursday. Monday's event will be marked by an initial donation of N95 masks, procedural masks, and hand sanitizer from a prominent pharmacist in the county.
The group of leaders have also listed what will be needed for frontline medical workers who are facing delicate health situations. The unused and/or unopened items include:
- Biohazard bags
- Bleach spray & wipes
- Disposable surgical & isolation gowns
- Eye protection and goggles
- Face shields
- Hand Sanitizer with 60% alcohol
- Isopropyl alcohol
- Masks: N95 masks OR surgical masks
- PAPR respirators with all equipment
- Shoe covers
- Sterile & nonsterile latex-free gloves
As of Monday morning, Fort Bend County has the sixth most coronavirus cases in Texas with 543. There have also been at least 15 deaths from the virus in the county. Additional insight into the cases can be found through the county's COVID-19 dashboard.
