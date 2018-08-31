HEALTH & FITNESS

Potentially life-threatening mix up prompts medication recall

EMBED </>More Videos

The FDA is alerting consumers to a voluntary recall of a widely used blood pressure medication.

Tonya Simpson
The Food and Drug Administration is alerting consumers to a voluntary recall of a widely used blood pressure medication.

Accord Healthcare Inc. is voluntarily recalling some bottles of its hydrochlorothiazide tablets. A 100-count bottle of the medication was found to contain spironolactone tablets.

The recall was issued for Lot PW05264-46632 bottles. The affected bottles also have "NDC 16729-180-0" printed on them.

Accord discovered the problem after a pharmacy informed them of a product complaint.

Hydrochlorothiazide tablets are used to manage high blood pressure.

Spironolactone tablets are indicated in managing adrenal gland issues, congestive heart failure, cirrhosis of the liver, and other conditions.

The FDA said the use of Spironolactone instead of Hydrochlorothiazide poses the risk of increasing potassium levels and could result in life-threatening situations for certain individuals.

Accord said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the recall.

If you believe you have medication included in this recall, or if you are unsure, you should return it to your pharmacy or healthcare provider.

You can also call Accord Healthcare at (855) 869-1081 or email rxrecalls@inmar.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallproduct recallshealth
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Social Security mistakenly declared son with autism dead
Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says
CVS puts Enfamil back in stores after investigation
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trespassers open fire at deputy constable at Motel 6
Suicidal boyfriend in doorbell mystery was no stranger to trouble
Gym tells woman she can't wear anti-Trump shirts
Judge orders couple give GoFundMe donations to homeless man
Man run over in bizarre fight involving trash and jar of urine
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from Alabama prison
'Dead dog walking': Here's how you can help this injured dog
Houston Texans win 14-6 vs. Cowboys in final tune-up
Show More
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
UNMASKING TORO: Meet the person behind the Texans mascot
A look back at the life of Princess Diana
In-N-Out faces backlash after political donation
Enjoy all this free stuff this Labor Day weekend
More News