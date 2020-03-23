Possible coronavirus exposure reported at this Texas H-E-B

SCHERTZ, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials in Guadalupe County say a second possible coronavirus exposure was reported at an H-E-B store.According to a release from Guadalupe County Texas Emergency Management and Fire Marshal, individuals who visited the H-E-B Plus! store on 17460 IH 35 North in Schertz, Texas may have been exposed.Officials say this was on March 16 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.They believe the risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low and isolation is not required for anyone who is not experiencing symptoms.At this time, officials say it is unknown how the patient came in contact with COVID-19, but they are investigating and have contacted anyone who has come in close contact with the person.