PINK EYE: What to look for as kids return to school

As kids go back to school, parents watch out for pink eye.

As your kids return to school, pink eye is another to thing to look for as they return.

Pink eye is an inflammation of the membrane on the front of the eye, an inflammation that is highly contagious.

Viruses, bacteria, allergens, and irritants like smog or chlorine from a swimming pool can cause pink eye.

You can prevent it from affecting your child and yourself by washing your hands thoroughly, and also avoid touching and rubbing your eye.

Most cases of pink eye heal on their own.

But, if you're in a lot of pain or have a weakened immune system, you should see a doctor.
