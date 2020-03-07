Coronavirus

Person who tested positive for coronavirus in Houston attended church in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the people who tested positive in the Houston-area coronavirus cases may have visited the church at St. Cecilia's School in west Houston, said Harris County Public Health.

On Friday, St. Cecilia Catholic School released a message saying an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus had attended mass on Wednesday, Feb. 26 around 5:30 p.m.

"We were informed that the individual sat in the last pew on the left side of the church," the press release stated.

Students at the school attended mass around 8:15 a.m. and didn't return to the church again until Thursday, March 5. The rest of the school returned Friday morning.

The church has taken appropriate safety measures to clean and sanitize the area. St. Cecilia's School will remain open.

The school is urging anyone who sat in the last three rows on the left side at the 5:30 p.m. mass to contact Harris County Public Health at 713-439-6000 and seek medical attention immediately if they notice any symptoms.

St. Cecilia Parish has taken the following to help protect its parishioners:
  • We drained and sanitized the baptismal fonts; it will not be filled for the remainder of the Lenten season
  • We sanitized pews, door handles, and bathrooms
  • We are providing hand sanitizers at all the church entrances


The person who tested positive for the virus was one of the eight people who has tested positive in the Houston-area. They've all been linked to a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Teams may play games without fans in attendance amid coronavirus
Man drives Uber covered in plastic bubble amid coronavirus fear
Houston COVID-19 cases linked to Egyptian river cruise
US coronavirus death toll hits 17 as testing on cruise ship begins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston COVID-19 cases linked to Egyptian river cruise
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Teams may play games without fans in attendance amid coronavirus
Man breaks into downtown hotel, prompting evacuations
Coronavirus latest: ABC13's Morning News
Low pollen levels, beautiful weather coming up this weekend
Man drives Uber covered in plastic bubble amid coronavirus fear
Show More
Program allows Santa Fe ISD teachers to carry weapons
Selena to be inducted into Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame
HISD Superintendent no longer quiet on FBI investigating District
New rules set at Houston hospitals amid coronavirus concerns
Customers flocking to stores for supplies amid coronavirus fears
More TOP STORIES News