Person who tested positive for coronavirus in Houston attended church in west Houston

On Friday, St. Cecilia Catholic School released a message saying an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus had attended mass on Wednesday, Feb. 26 around 5:30 p.m.
"We were informed that the individual sat in the last pew on the left side of the church," the press release stated.
Students at the school attended mass around 8:15 a.m. and didn't return to the church again until Thursday, March 5. The rest of the school returned Friday morning.
The church has taken appropriate safety measures to clean and sanitize the area. St. Cecilia's School will remain open.
The school is urging anyone who sat in the last three rows on the left side at the 5:30 p.m. mass to contact Harris County Public Health at 713-439-6000 and seek medical attention immediately if they notice any symptoms.
St. Cecilia Parish has taken the following to help protect its parishioners:
- We drained and sanitized the baptismal fonts; it will not be filled for the remainder of the Lenten season
- We sanitized pews, door handles, and bathrooms
- We are providing hand sanitizers at all the church entrances
The person who tested positive for the virus was one of the eight people who has tested positive in the Houston-area. They've all been linked to a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt.