Coronavirus

Person who tested positive in Houston coronavirus case attended mass at church in West Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the people who tested positive in the Houston-area coronavirus cases may have visited the church at St. Cecilia's School in west Houston, said Harris County Public Health.

On Friday, St. Cecilia Catholic School released a message saying an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus had attended mass on Wednesday, February 26 around 5:30 p.m.

"We were informed that the individual sat in the last pew on the left side of the Church at this service," said the press release.

Students at the school attended mass around 8:15 a.m. and didn't return again to the church until Thursday, March 5. The rest of the school returned to the church Friday morning.

The church has taken appropriate safety measures to clean and sanitize the area. St. Cecilia's School will remain open.

The school is urging anyone who sat in the last three rows on the left side at the 5:30 p.m. mass to contact Harris County Public Health at 713-439-6000 and seek medical attention immediately if they notice any symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man drives Uber covered in plastic bubble amid coronavirus fear
Houston COVID-19 cases linked to Egyptian river cruise
US coronavirus death toll hits 17 as testing on cruise ship begins
Customers flocking to stores for supplies amid coronavirus fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston COVID-19 cases linked to Egyptian river cruise
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Man drives Uber covered in plastic bubble amid coronavirus fear
Program allows Santa Fe ISD teachers to carry weapons
Selena to be inducted into Rodeo's Star Trail of Fame
HISD Superintendent no longer quiet on FBI investigating District
New rules set at Houston hospitals amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
Customers flocking to stores for supplies amid coronavirus fears
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Former Astro McHugh says fellow pitchers weren't 'brave'
Roughnecks stars hungry for H-town food and championship
Man killed after crashing into father, son in southeast Houston
More TOP STORIES News