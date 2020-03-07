HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the people who tested positive in the Houston-area coronavirus cases may have visited the church at St. Cecilia's School in west Houston, said Harris County Public Health.
On Friday, St. Cecilia Catholic School released a message saying an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus had attended mass on Wednesday, February 26 around 5:30 p.m.
"We were informed that the individual sat in the last pew on the left side of the Church at this service," said the press release.
Students at the school attended mass around 8:15 a.m. and didn't return again to the church until Thursday, March 5. The rest of the school returned to the church Friday morning.
The church has taken appropriate safety measures to clean and sanitize the area. St. Cecilia's School will remain open.
The school is urging anyone who sat in the last three rows on the left side at the 5:30 p.m. mass to contact Harris County Public Health at 713-439-6000 and seek medical attention immediately if they notice any symptoms.
Person who tested positive in Houston coronavirus case attended mass at church in West Houston
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News