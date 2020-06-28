coronavirus texas

People crowd together at downtown nightclub as COVID cases spike

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Video showing people standing close together in a crowded Houston nightclub was recorded over the weekend and began circulating online.

The video was taken at Spire Night Club in downtown Houston. A woman with a mask is seen walking across, but others around her in the video aren't wearing face coverings.

Carson Zoch, who posted the video on Twitter, wrote, "Imagine prioritizing your 'social life' over peoples actual lives. This isn't about you anymore, you are putting others at risk."



On Monday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's mandatory mask order went into effect, which required all residents over the age of 10 to wear face coverings inside businesses.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the closing of all bars and scaled back restaurant capacity to 50 percent in Texas on Friday after the state experienced a 3-day in a row record high of COVID-19 cases.

The Harris County Fire Marshal said their complaint hotline and website form received 580 complaints due to overcrowding and/or businesses being open when they shouldn't be, but no citations were issued yet.

ABC13 spoke with one of the owners of the club. The owner said the nightclub opened up because they are registered as a restaurant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonnightclubgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicabbottcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19social distancingface maskbar
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
COVID-19 test sites in Harris Co, Houston will remain open
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Space Center Houston extends closure
Waller County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge Lina Hidalgo in isolation after potential exposure
Mayor Leonard Scarcella of Stafford dies at age 79
Masks off! Protesters claim face mask order unconstitutional
Face masks pose challenges for deaf, hard of hearing community
Hundreds wait for COVID-19 tests at Mexican Consulate
Mike Pence vows to stand by Texas during visit to Dallas megachurch
Mostly dry week with Saharan dust moving back in
Show More
How Saharan Dust arrival in Texas can affect you
COVID-19 test sites in Harris Co, Houston will remain open
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
How JJ Watt surprised a die-hard Texans fan in the hospital
Beyonce's album 'Black Is King' coming exclusively to Disney+
More TOP STORIES News