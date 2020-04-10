Customers crammed together tightly in line waiting for Turkey Leg Hut food truck opening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With COVID-19 cases across the Houston-area increasing rapidly, experts are still urging social distancing to help slow down the spread.A viewer shared a video with ABC13 that shows people waiting in line for food not following these guidelines on Friday afternoon in north Houston.The video shows customers crammed tightly together while waiting in line for the opening of Turkey Leg Hut's food truck outside Sugar Rush bakery near Veterans Memorial and Beltway 8.The witness called to say they were not happy the food truck was in their community with people packed close together in front of it.Both Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Fire Department Chief Sam Pena said they were en route to the location.The food truck's owner released the following statement:Pictures show customers spaced out the recommended amount between each other after the food truck opened.Chief Pena later said both he and the police chief were satisfied with the social distancing measures Turkey Leg Hut staff took for their customers.