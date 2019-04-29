Promising peanut allergy treatment may not produce real protection over time, researchers say

A new study shows a once promising peanut allergy treatment might not work so well after all.
Researchers say that treating children by exposing them to small amounts of peanuts may be associated with an increased risk for allergic reactions.
Though it's been proven to work in several studies, according to a study done by the Lancet, this doesn't produce real protection over time.
As in any case with any contradicting studies, more research is needed.
Researchers say it's important to talk to your doctor about treatment options.
