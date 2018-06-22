PASTA

Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Study reveals pasta may not wreck your diet after all: Ali Gorman has the details during Action News at 5pm on June 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
There's some good news for pasta lovers. It turns out it may not be as bad for your waistline as many people think.

A recent study followed about 2,500 people who eat pasta from one to eight times per week.

Researchers found it did not increase their chances of putting on weight. Dietitians say it all comes down to portion control and eating healthy most of the time.

"If you're eating well 80 to 90 percent of the time, you have some wiggle room 10 to 20 percent of the time," said Lindsay Malone, R.D. from the Cleveland Clinic. "You don't have to be a hermit and eat perfectly from your garden every day. You can go out and enjoy time with your family and friends."

But still, traditional pasta isn't as nutritious as others. You can also try whole grain noodles or alternatives like pasta made from beans, chickpeas, squash and zucchini.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpastafoodhealthy livinghealthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PASTA
Study: Eating pasta could help you lose weight
Celebrate National Noodle Month with Houston's noodle tour
Olive Garden's "Pasta Pass" offers trip to Italy
What do you call 1 strand of spaghetti?
More pasta
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Show More
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News